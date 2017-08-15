Rutland antique fair hit with crowds

Have your say

Enthusiasts enjoyed browsing at an antiques fair held at Rutland County Showground.

Guildhall Antique Fairs held the two day event last weekend which attracted an estimated 2,600 people.

Mark Stacey of Bargain Hunt fame was on hand to give free valuations on items for visitors.

There was a wide range of items on show ranging from furniture to jewellery to books at the showground based in Oakham.

Organiser Gary Halford, managing director of Guildhall Antique Fairs, was happy with how the whole weekend went.

He said: “The fair went down really really well.

“There was a really good atmosphere.

“This is just the third time that we have run the fair in Rutland but it was a really good weekend.

“It was excellent and we are happy with it.

“It was really good and we had a massive footfall and good feedback from the visitors.”

There was more than 250 stalls located inside and outside at the showground which stocked a very large range of items.

Sellers also proved enthusiastic as they travelled from across the country to be at the event.

The items on sale cost anywhere between 50p and thousands of pounds.

Singer Rebecca Jane performed throughout Sunday and she proved really popular with the crowds.

There was also a range of vintage cars parked on the site for people to view as they browsed.

Youngsters could enjoy fun on children’s rides too at the fair.

People could stock up on refreshments and food across the weekend.