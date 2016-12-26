Rutland County Council launches three-month homecare consultation

People who receive homecare support in Rutland are being invited to share their views as part of a three-month consultation on how the service is provided.

Homecare, also known as domiciliary care, supports people who need help with daily tasks, such as getting in and out of bed, washing, dressing, preparing meals, and taking medication.

This is support provided in the home by paid care workers, not help from family members, neighbours or friends.

Rutland County Council pays for almost 60,000 hours of homecare each year, while some people in the county fund their own care. In both cases, the council is looking at how support will continue to be provided in the future.

Councillor Richard Clifton, Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care, said: “We currently provide homecare support to around 80 people in Rutland but there are many more that fund their own care and we need to make sure there are enough staff in the right place at the right time, providing a high standard of support.

“The contract we have with homecare providers locally is up for renewal so now is a good time to look at issues like staffing and quality of service, so we can develop a new model of delivery which will improve the service as a whole. “As part of this, we want to hear from people who use these services and will be reaching out in a number of ways over the next three months to get their views.”

The consultation runs until March 31, 2017. Service users are being contacted directly, and questionnaires are also available at GP surgeries, council offices, libraries and online at bit.ly/rutlandhomecare

A separate questionnaire for paid care and support workers can be found at bit.ly/rutlandhomecarestaff