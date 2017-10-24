Rutland County councillor steps down from Cabinet committee

A county councillor is stepping down as a member of the authority’s Cabinet due to due to a clash with outside commitments.

Councillor Richard Clifton (Con) is stepping down as a member of Rutland County Council’s Cabinet with immediate effect.

He was appointed as Portfolio Holder for Health and Adult Social Care in June 2015.

He leaves the role due to an increase in work commitments outside of the county council.

Cllr Clifton will continue to serve as one of two elected members for Oakham South West and he remains a member of the council’s Employment and Appeals Committee and Conduct Committee.

He said: “I have been incredibly proud to serve as Portfolio Holder for Health and Adult Social Care these past two years.

“This is one of the local authority’s most important service areas.

“However, the demands of my professional life, outside of the council, mean I am no longer able to dedicate the time and focus required by this Cabinet post.

“It is therefore only right that I stand aside.

“In stepping down as a Cabinet member, I would like to pay credit to all the staff and council officers who work tirelessly day in, day out to support Rutland’s adult population.

“It is because of their outstanding efforts that Rutland was recently named as the best performing local authority area in the country when it comes to providing key health and social care services – a fantastic measure of success in what is a hugely important and complex area.

“Going forward, I remain fully committed to supporting my constituents in Oakham South West and will continue to play a full role as a Rutland county councillor.”

Council leader Tony Mathias said: “Residents may not be aware of the important role the council plays in supporting people to live healthy, independent lives, or the duty of care we have towards adults with special educational needs and disabilities.

“We take these responsibilities extremely seriously and I would like to thank Cllr Clifton for all he has done to oversee our health and social care services as a valued member of Cabinet.”

A new Cabinet Member for the portfolio of Health and Adult Social Care will be appointed by the leader of the council in due course.