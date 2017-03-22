Rutland MP’s vow in wake of terror incident: ‘We will be defiant, we will carry on’

Rutland MP Alan Duncan has said tonight that ‘nothing will stop us’ following a terrorist incident in London that left four dead.

Speaking minutes after arriving home following an emergency Cobra meeting called by Prime Minister Theresa May, Sir Alan said: “We will carry on.”

Sir Alan was among MPs due to vote in the House of Commons when news emerged of gunshots outside. Minutes later the deputy speaker suspended business and the House of Commons was put on lockdown for nearly four hours.

Sir Alan was given special dispensation to leave the House to attend the emergency meeting called by the Prime Minister, standing in for the Foreign Secretary.

He said: “There was a really poignant moment when it was announced in the House a policeman had died because we see them everyday and of course, we are grateful for all they do.

“My thoughts go out to all those affected.”

Sir Alan, a Conservative MP, said he will return to the House of Commons tomorrow, adding: “This is a single upsetting incident but we will carry on. We will be defiant. Nothing will stop us and we will continue as normal.”

He added that nothing of a similarly shocking nature had happened during his many years as an MP.

Sir Alan said he had also communicated with the French embassy as three French students were injured in the attack.

A single attacker drove his vehicle into pedestrians in Westminster Bridge. He then ran towards Parliament where he stabbed a police officer to death. The male assailant was gunned down.