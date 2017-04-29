Rutland Showground will launch outdoor cinema on Bank Holiday Monday

A new outdoor cinema will launch at Rutland Showground on Bank Holiday Monday and it will go ahead come rain or shine.

Box office hit The Girl on the Train (rated 15) will be the first film to be screened at the showground, off the bypass in Oakham as part of Rutland Agricultural Society’s new initiative with Popcorn Media.

Outdoor cinemas are rising in popularity with Burghley House, near Stamford, having run a programme of films in its grounds for the last few years.

But the beauty of the Rutland offering, according to Rutland Agricultural Society’s show and event director Emma Dodds, is that it can quickly be brought inside - meaning that the great British weather won’t stop film-goers from having a good time.

Gates open at 6pm on Monday with the film showing at 8.30pm but if the weather looks bad, it can be moved under cover into the Rutland Pavilion which can seat about 250.

Emma said: “I have always had a passion for film having worked at the South Holland Centre in Spalding, a sister theatre to Stamford Arts Centre, both of which run their own very successful independent cinemas.

“So I always wanted to bring film to the Rutland Showground when I joined the Rutland Agricultural Society in 2014.

“If it’s successful we could in theory run them through the winter inside also.”

It was when her former technical manager Andy Smith approached Emma with his new outdoor screening company Popcorn Media a few months ago to see if they could work together that her dream became a reality.

The Girl on The Train will be at a reduced trial price, costing just £3.50 online in advance or £5 on the gate.

Film goers can bring a chair, a picnic and wrap up warm - and they’ll be ready.

Two other films are also planned this summer - Arrival on Friday, July 28, and La La Land on Saturday, July 29, which will be £5 online and £6.50 on the gate.

The rugby club bar will be open and there will also be a barbecue available.

Advance tickets are available for Monday’s screening by visiting www.rutlandcountyshow.com