Rutland Water retains green flag

Anglian Water’s Rutland Water has retained its Green Flag status as one of the best green spaces in the country.

Rutland Water was one of five of Anglian Water’s reservoirs to receive the coveted Green Flag status, which this year was awarded to 1,797 parks and green spaces - a record number.

The awards are a sign to visitors that the parks are well-maintained and well-managed green spaces, with excellent facilities.

Green flags will be flown at car parks around the reservoir for the next year.

Jake Williams, head of parks and conservation at Anglian Water, said: “We are extremely proud to be able to fly the Green Flag at Rutland for another year. This is the result of a lot of hard work and dedication from staff and volunteers at Anglian Water and Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust.

“This really is a wonderful asset to Rutland and the surrounding area – there is so much to see and do whether you love fishing, wildlife watching or just spending a day out with the family in a beautiful, tranquil spot.

“Our reservoirs were created to provide water for millions of households but it is fantastic that they can also provide a home for wildlife and a place for people to enjoy themselves as well.”

Other Anglian Water sites to receive the flag are Grafham Water (Cambridgeshire), Pitsford Water (Northamptonshire), Alton Water (Suffolk) and Taverham Mill Water Park (Norfolk).