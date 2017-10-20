Rutland women among country’s best business people

Two Rutland-based businesses were highly commended at the Amazon-sponsored Rural Business Awards 2017.

Emma Brown Tweed from Preston was highly commended in the Best Rural Clothing or Accessories Business category, while Megan Allen, who runs Rural Roots PR and Journalism in Oakham was highly commended in the Best Rural Creative or Media Based Business category.

Emma Brown Tweed designs and makes country clothing with a traditional twist, changing each season and finished with bespoke linings to complement the overall look. The business was born from a lifetime spent in agriculture and supports other companies with its manufacturing process.

Emma Brown, founder of Emma Brown Tweed, said: “It’s an honour to be highly commended at this year’s Rural Business Awards and I believe that this accolade will help to reinforce the success of my business and the perception of my brand.

“Thanks to the Rural Business Awards, I have been able to meet, and learn from, many other successful rural organisations as well as create networks that I am sure will continue to be productive in the future.”

Megan was equally delighted with the recognition her company received after just 18 months in business.

She said: “I entered the Rural Business Awards with no expectations, so to be highly commended is amazing– especially as the business has only existed for 18-months.

“It was a great event and has really inspired me to keep up the hard work.

“ I’ve already rebranded and have a clear strategy for going forward in 2018, so roll on the regional finals next Autumn.”

The only UK-wide programme dedicated to showcasing the success of rural businesses, the Rural Business Awards are now in their third year and are run in partnership with the CLA and Amazon. This year’s awards ceremony was held at Denbies Wine Estates in Surrey on October 5.