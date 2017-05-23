Savills of Stamford markets former home of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy

Stamford-based estate agent Savills has netted the former home of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Cloughmore House in Melton Mowbray is now for sale through Savills for £1.25m.

Designed and built in 1968 for a well-known Melton family, in recent years the eight bedroom house has been home to Jamie Vardy, his wife Becky and their children.

The couple bought Cloughmore House in 2015, citing it as being “a perfect house for our family, inside and out”.

In addition to holding an engagement and housewarming party, birthdays and family occasions, the home was also the setting at which Jamie and his Leicester City teammates gathered to celebrate the club’s first ever Premier League title win - and realising the football chant ‘Jamie Vardy’s having a party’.

Arranged over three floors, the striking stone property has been completely refurbished by Jamie and Becky Vardy to include a new billiards games room, bespoke staircase and dressing room.

Other stand-out features include the designer American walnut suite with curved island to the kitchen and a smart home integration system.

The master suite occupies the entire second floor and takes in a 23’ bedroom, dressing room, walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom.

The gardens comprise formal lawns to front and rear with a kitchen garden and greenhouse, children’s play area, sauna, hot tub and changing facilities. A thatched garage block is situated in the north west corner of the plot while the property as a whole extends to 0.7 acres.

Jamie and Becky Vardy said: “Cloughmore House holds many special memories for us, so it was a big decision to move on. We had some great times while living there; we planned our wedding from our kitchen, it’s where the team came together on the night Leicester City history was made, Sofia learned to walk there and it was Finley’s first home.

“It’s a big part of history for us but it’s the right time to move to a home with more space for our family and where we can enjoy a sense of privacy.”

James Abbott, head of Savills Stamford, added: “Cloughmore House is a very well appointed and impressive family home which has been completely refurbished by its current owners.

“Well positioned for the East Midlands’ economic centres including Leicester, Derby, Nottingham and Peterborough, the market town of Melton Mowbray is particularly sought after as a hub for regional commuters. We therefore anticipate a lot of interest from local buyers and those originally from the area looking to move back.

“This home would be particularly well suited to a professional family who value indoor and outdoor space within a town setting, coupled with strong connectivity for international travel via Birmingham, Stansted and East Midlands airports which are all easily accessible by road and rail.

“The Vardy family have undoubtedly made many happy memories in this home and it is their hope that the buyer will go on to get the same amount of enjoyment from it.”

For further information call James Abbott at Savills Stamford on 01780 484694 or e-mail jabbott@savills.com