Spooky tours to go on sale

Behind-the-scenes torch lit tours of one of England’s grandest Elizabethan houses are set to return this October to unearth more hidden history secrets.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday for Burghley’s Spooky Tours, which runs from October 18 to 31, and take visitors on a flickering torchlight tour through creepy cellars and centuries-old cloisters.

Often an early sell-out, the special guided tours take in some of the less visited areas of Burghley.

Designed to be scary but fun, the tours - led by local ghostly expert Martin Tempest - will reveal Burghley’s spooky stories across the centuries and promise plenty of history, as well as scares, during the 50-minute trails.

Tours take place at 6.30pm, 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm daily (excluding Sundays) and although not recommended for children under 11, Burghley leave it up to parents to decide! Places are limited and usually sell-out fast, so the advice is to book early.

Tickets are £16 each and are only available by visiting www.burghley.co.uk/events/spooky-tours/