Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society’s best landscape photos

An experienced judge was invited to the January meeting of Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society to select the winners in the Best Landscape Cup.

Members submitted a total of 44 entries ranging from local scenes to aerial views, and landscapes in South Africa, Australia and Iceland.

Stamford Photographic Society January meeting - Bay of Fires by David Townshend

Peter Yeo, experienced photographer, competition judge, Royal Photographic Society distinctions assessor and a representative of Fotospeed printing papers, was invited to score each image. He explained the score, provided expert commentary on the best shots and offered constructive advice on how others might be improved.

He selected two images in first place, both by David Townshend, one a dramatic monochrome coastal landscape and a glorious sunset.

Second place was shared between three images, two atmospheric shots of Iceland’s snow and ice by John Hillier; and another striking Australian coastal landscape, the Bay of Fires, by David Townshend. In joint third place was another image by John Hillier, plus shots by Gordon Brown, Dave Baxter and Sue West.

Mr Yeo then gave a presentation on how to enhance images through choice of printing paper, effectively demonstrated with his own images.

Stamford Photographic Society January meeting - Jokulsarlon, Iceland, by John Hillier

Visitors and new members are welcome. Visit www.stamford-photosoc.org.uk or call Dave Baxter on 01780 751849.