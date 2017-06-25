Stamford Festival 2017 is a big hit

Festival fever once again swept across Stamford yesterday (June 24).

The popular Stamford Festival took place for the 38th time and crowds were able to enjoy a parade of floats, walking vehicles and decorated vehicles through the town centre as well as a funfair, stalls and display area at the Recreation Ground which included a performances from dance school JHH Dance.

Stamford Festival 2017. By Lee Hellwing.

Not only that there was street performances in the town centre including one put on by Bourne Borderers and entertainment at Stamford Corn Exchange.

A selection of prizes were given to the groups and businesses in the community which provided a dazzling array of unique and colourful floats, including ‘Best Overall’ which went to Friends of Stamford and Rutland Theatre and ‘Best Club’ for Stamford Pantomime Players.

Steve Marsh, president of Stamford and District Kiwanis, which has organised the event for more than 30 years, said: “It has been a good day. The weather has been perfect, the crowds turned out - everything went to plan - everybody had a good time.

“I think this year was better than last year, we had a lot more floats and we had bigger floats this year.”

He added that he wanted to thank South Luffingham firm C.S. Ellis Group Ltd for providing the majority of floats.

More on the festival and a wide selection pictures of the event will feature in next week’s edition of the Mercury.