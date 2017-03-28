Stamford’s Mid-Lent Fair gets underway

Stamford’s annual Mid-Lent Fair got underway last night (Monday, March 27) with deputy mayor Tony Story even having a go on some of the rides himself.

The rides, which fill Broad Street, Red Lion Square and Bath Row arrived on Mothering Sunday for the annual fair which dates back hundreds of years.

As part of the tradition, Coun Story declared the charter fair open at 6pm on Monday, outside the waltzer ride in Broad Street.

A bell, which was presented by the Showman’s Guild to South Kesteven District Council which operates the fair, was also rung to officially open the fair in front of the dozens gathered - both young and young at heart.

Coun Story then ditched his traditional mayoral robes and chains so he and his fellow town councillor Bill Turner could have a go on the dodgems, laughing jovially as their bumper car hit that of district councillor Kelham Cooke’s. Coun Storey and his wife Valerie also enjoyed a go on the slightly more sedate carousel.

This year, the fair is slightly smaller than usual as The Meadows is not being used. This is because in recent years there has been a separate agreement by one showman to use The Meadows, who has chosen not to attend this year.

But Coun Story said he hoped the people of Stamford and the surrounding area enjoyed the fair, which runs until Saturday evening.

He said: “It was quite a nice little ceremony to open the fair which is a highlight of Stamford’s calendar.

“We certainly enjoyed having a go on some of the rides and we definitely support the fair. It’s a fantastic tradition to have and I hope people will support it.”

All roads and car parks currently being used by the Fair will reopen at 6am on Sunday morning when the fair moves on to Grantham.