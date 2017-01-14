Stamford student prepares for Fashion Week debut

The Sunday Times Style Magazine has labeled Eden Loweth, a former New College Stamford student, as one of “British fashion’s brightest talents’ as he prepares for his Fashion Week debut.

Eden is now part of the Fashion East Movement, which will be showcasing at a pop-up Store in Selfridges, London from January to March.

With Fashion East and alongside fellow designer Tom Barratt, Eden will make his Fashion Week debut with their men’s collection, which “mixes feminine funerary with beautifully detailed tailoring.”

After completing his studies at New College Stamford, Eden moved from his home in Tydd St Mary to prestigious fashion university; Ravensbourne in London.

Since then Eden’s designs have featured at London’s Graduate Fashion Week and in leading glossy magazine, Love which has featured the likes of Cara Delevingne, Margot Robbie, Georgia May Jagger, Kendall Jenner and Cher.