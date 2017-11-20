Standing together to remember those who fell

Stamford

Thousands wearing poppies gathered at churches and War Memorials on Sunday across the region to pay their respects.

Groups met in Stamford, Oakham, Bourne and Uppingham and town centres fell quiet to mark the two minute silence at 11am.

In Oakham the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland took a salute as he helped to mark a Remembrance parade.

Sir Laurence Howard was in the market town to take the salute near the Congregational Church, on High Street.

He was one of several hundred people including Councillor Kenneth Bool, chairman of Rutland County Council, and Councillor Michael Haley, mayor of Oakham, at the event.

Lieutenant Colonel James Skelton, officer commanding The Second Battalion The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, based at Kendrew Barracks, near Cottesmore, was there too.

Alf Dewis, the Royal British Legion Remembrance parade organiser for Oakham, said: “It went very well and it was a big success.

“There was roughly 330 people in the parade and about 120 of those were serving military personnel.

“There was also about 600 people in All Saints Church for the Remembrance service.

“The Lord Lieutenant of Rutland was there and people joined in with the wreath laying.

“It’s important to mark Remembrance weekend and it was well supported in Oakham.”

Staff from RAF Wittering were present at the event.

In Bourne there was an estimated 1,500 people watching the parade on Sunday.

Peter Garratt, the RBL Poppy Appeal organiser for Bourne and District, said: “The parade went very, very well.

“People say the march is an essential part of the event and it was a bigger parade than we have had for a long time.

“The Abbey Church was pretty packed for the service too.

“It was very successful and it’s an important event that needs to be marked.”

A service of Remembrance was held at the War Memorial, in Stamford, on Sunday which was attended by an estimated 70 veterans.

Mayor of Stamford, Councillor Tony Story, was present at the Remembrance parade and he laid a wreath.

Wing Commander Craig Watson, Officer Commanding No 42 Expeditionary Support Wing, at RAF Wittering laid a wreath.

He said: “At Remembrance, our thoughts turn to the sacrifices made in time of war, but we also draw strength from knowing we have the support of our nearest neighbours.”

Members of the 105 Military Working Dog Squadron, 1st Military Working Dog Regiment, at St George’s Barracks, North Luffenham, and RAF Wittering personnel were there too.

Steve Bonde, Stamford RBL president, said: “It went off superbly and everything went to plan plus the weather was perfect too.

“There must have been about 70 verterans in the parade and we were led by Stamford Brass Band.

“There were RAF and Army cadets at the parade too and we remembered those killed in the wars.”

Sir Laurence Howard also attended the Remembrance service at Uppingham on Sunday.

He laid a wreath and took a salute at the event.

There was no parade at Uppingham but St Peter and St Paul Church was packed with people paying their respects.

Councillor Alec Crombie, mayor of Uppingham, said: “It was a very good occasion and we remember all of the departed.

“There was a good turnout from the armed forces too.”

Coun Crombie added that 42 Uppingham men were killed in the First World War and eight in the Second World War.

A representative from the village of Ayston also attended the Uppingham event.

Wing Commander Phil Cane, of RAF Wittering, laid a wreath at the War Memorial in Wittering at a service attended by the military and residents.

Squadron Leader Andy Ham, of RAF Wittering, was at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in the Albert Hall on Saturday.

He led the Royal Auxillary Air Force contingent at the annual show.

Sqd Lder Ham is Officer Commanding 504 County of Nottingham Squadron, RAF Wittering’s reserve logistics support unit.

He said: “It was a massive honour.

“There are so many things going on in your mind; the uniform and marching needs to be perfect, but you’re also aware of the reverence of the occasion and how much you mean to the veterans in the audience.”

A Remembrance service was also held at St Gilbert’s Church of England School, Stamford, on Monday.

It was led by Father Mark Warwick, of All Saints Church, in the town.

Father Warwick along with headteacher Frances Dicker and members of the Collective Worship Committee placed poppies.

The Collective Worship Committee read prayers they had written and there was a two minutes’ silence.