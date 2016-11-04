Stay safe this Bonfire Night

Whether you’re going to an organised fireworks display or staying at home this bonfire night, Leicestershire Police is encouraging you to ‘Celebrate Safely’.

Celebrate Safely is a joint campaign giving people all the advice they need to help look after themselves, loved ones and belongings.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will see thousands of people celebrating by setting off fireworks and lighting bonfires.

Superintendent Kerry Smith said: “We are encouraging everyone to Celebrate Safely on bonfire night.

“In the last few weeks we have received reports of people throwing fireworks in public places, with no regard for their safety or the safety of others.

“It is illegal to throw any firework in, or into, any highway, street, thoroughfare or public space and we encourage you to follow safety instructions on the fireworks and not aim or throw them at anyone.

“Also, if you are going to a fireworks display please remember to leave a light on and lock your doors and windows to give the appearance that someone is home.”

Bonfire night celebrates the failed attempt of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605, which attempted to kill King James I. Guy Fawkes, a member of the Gunpowder Club, was arrested during the attempt when he was found guarding the explosives that had been placed beneath the House of Lords.

The people of London celebrated the king’s survival by lighting bonfires and a few months later the ‘Observance of 5th November Act 1605’ was passed to make sure that on the same day every year we took the time to remember the failure of the plot.

On bonfire night it is against the law to set fireworks off between the hours of midnight and 7am. It is also illegal to:

possess adult fireworks (all fireworks except party poppers and sparklers) in a public place if you are under the age of 18

possess category four fireworks (professional display fireworks) unless you are a fireworks professional throw or cast or fire any firework in, or into, any highway, street, thoroughfare or public space (including throwing or firing from a private place into a public place, street, highway etc), discharge any firearm or firework (without lawful authority or excuse) within 50 feet of the centre of a road, which consists of or comprises a road.

This bonfire night, if you notice any antisocial behaviour, whether it is the misuse of fireworks, anti-social behaviour or people deliberately setting fire to household rubbish bins, please report this to the police by calling 101. In an emergency please call 999.