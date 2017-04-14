Sunny weather draws crowds to gardens

Unusually sunny weather helped draw crowds to see some beautiful Rutland gardens.

Six gardens were open in Uppingham on Sunday as part of an event held every other year, which is organised by Uppingham Parish Church. It also included some of the grounds and gardens of Uppingham School.

Organiser Richard Harris, who has been organising the event for 40 years - the equivalent of 20 events - said it was the best in his history. More than £1,300 was raised for the church, which was more than double the event in 2015.

He said: “It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the gardens of Uppingham. It was definitely the best event yet thanks in part to the beautiful weather.”

Burghley House’s private south gardens were also open, alongside a fine food market and a car rally. There was also a record crowd and more than £2,000 was raised which will go to the National Gardens Scheme.

The south gardens will remain open in aid of the Evergreen Care Trust until May 1.