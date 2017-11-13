Super nurture group receives top award

A ‘magical’ group that nurtures boys with behavioural issues has received a national award.

Wilds Lodge School in Empingham, which cares for boys with emotional, social and behavioural difficulties, launched its nurture group two years ago.

The aim of the group is to take children who have not had the most positive start in life, and have behavioural issues as a result, back to basics .

Cherida Gibson is the nurture group coordinator at Wilds Lodge and runs it with teaching assistant Emma Capewell and Suzanne Cookson, the ‘nurture nana’.

Cherida described the group as “magical” and as a place where the boys feel safe to communicate and develop.

“When the children come in the nurture group, they might have had some really bad experiences but they totally transform and it’s really lovely,” Cherida said.

Last week, the group received the Marjorie Boxall Quality Mark Award from the Nurture Group Network, which was presented by chief executive Kevin Kibble. The award is a standard of excellence for groups following the six principles of nurture.

Kevin said the standards for achieving the award were “exacting” and demonstrated how successful the group was.

Cherida said receiving the award was “lovely recognition for our hard work.”

To celebrate, the children had a fancy dress day and party with a magician - to reflect the magic of the group - and Cherida even accepted the award dressed as Batman!

Kevin told Cherida that how group members coped with the party and the media present was a testament to how successful it was.

School principal Robin Lee said: “Cherida and her team have developed the nurture provision at Wilds Lodge over the last two and half years so successfully that now it is being recognised as a beacon of good practice by the Nurture Group Network.”

