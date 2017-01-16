Thanks to doctor after freak accident

A mother of two has paid tribute to the skills of a volunteer doctor who helped her after she ran over herself in a freak car accident.

Dr Guy Rutty, from the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (Emics) was one of the first on the scene of the accident involving Mandy McAuliffe.

Mandy, who lives in Oakham, sustained multiple injuries when she leaned into her car to start up the engine to warm it up on a cold morning.

The vehicle, which had been left in reverse gear, lurched backwards knocking Mandy to the ground and running over her face and chest leaving her badly hurt with a broken cheek bone, broken nose, five broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Mandy, who is married to Sean and has two daughters Ruby, 17, and Amber, 19, received immediate first aid from her daughter Amber’s boyfriend Rhys Smith, 19, who is at Plymouth University and works as a part-time lifeguard.

Her family called 999 and Dr Rutty arrived swiftly. He treated Mandy for pain, as well as assessing her injuries alongside the East Midlands Ambulance crew in attendance.

Mandy said: “I was in considerable pain although still conscious.

“Dr Rutty was so kind and incredibly calm which was a big comfort to me as I was very frightened. I found myself in a terrible situation and Dr Rutty made the key decision to send me by air ambulance to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where I underwent facial surgery.”

The accident happened in early December and Mandy says it was down to Dr Rutty’s quick response that she was able to recover so quickly.

She said: “It was his quick response and expertise at the scene that resulted in the speedy treatment of my injuries which has been a major factor in my recovery.”

After successful surgery to replace her broken cheekbone and the damage to her nose, Mandy remained an in-patient at Queen’s Medical Centre for a week before being discharged to continue her recovery at home.

She is still being treated for pain but hopes to return to her job as a support worker for children with autism at Rutland County Council in a few weeks’ time.

Mandy added: “I will always be grateful for the incredible service provided by Emics and in particular Dr Rutty who was the catalyst for where I was taken and how I was subsequently treated. I simply cannot thank him enough for being there that morning.

“I have spoken to Dr Rutty and he will be visiting us soon when I look forward to thanking him in person.”

Dr Rutty said he was delighted to have been able to assist alongside the other emergency service personnel and was pleased to hear of Mandy’s continued recovery.

He said: “This kind of incident highlights the key role that the Emics volunteer doctors play in ensuring better outcomes for people involved in accidents across the region.

“We are immensely grateful for all those who support our ongoing work with donations and fundraising.”

Emics was founded by Rutland Dr Tim Gray and all doctors in the scheme are fully-trained volunteers who attend emergency incidents at the request of the ambulance service. All equipment is funded by donations to Emics and last year, doctors in the scheme responded to more than 1,500 calls last year.