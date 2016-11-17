Tickets for Battle Proms 2017 on sale

Tickets for the 2017 Battle Proms event go on sale today.

As the series enters its 20th year, Burghley House will once again play host to the opening night when the Battle Proms returns to Stamford on Saturday, July 8.

A wonderful surprise and a fabulous concert to look forward to, Battle Proms tickets also make a unique Christmas gift to bring a little Summer sunshine into a chilly day.

With great early booking and group discounts you can save up to £14 on the gate price by gathering the troops and booking online by the end of January at www.battleproms.com, where there are gift ideas.