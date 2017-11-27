Tolethorpe costumes get a new lease of life

Hundreds of costumes that have featured on stage at Tolethorpe Hall went on sale on Sunday.

Local amateur dramatic groups, operatic societies, costume hire companies, plus members old and new, came to buy the stock. A queue formed from 9.30am in the morning and within minutes of the doors opening, piles of garments and accessories were snapped up.

Everything was sold, from the glamorous to the grotesque, including tudor dresses, medieval tabards and long cloaks. The sale helped raise funds for Stamford Shakespeare Company’s 50th anniversary celebrations next year.

Costume designer Miriam Spring Davies, who oversaw the organisation of the sale, said: “It was a wonderful opportunity to see familiar faces from various local companies and meet new people from further afield, all interested in costume. Some people even volunteered to get involved in the wardrobe department for the 2018 season, which is fantastic.

“Every single item was sold, with a huge amount of very happy customers. It’s a lovely thought, knowing the costumes that have served Tolethorpe so well will have new leases of life in other exciting places.”