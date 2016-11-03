Tourism award for Barnsdale Gardens after secret inspection by Visit England

Barnsdale Gardens has yet again been recognised as a Rutland trailblazer, receiving a Visitor Attraction Quality Assurance accolade from Visit England for the 12th time.

A secret assessor judged the gardens worthy of its famous Rose Marque in recognition of Barnsdale’s welcoming staff, fantastic gardens, quality tea room and great overall visitor experience.

This is the standard Barnsdale has been setting for visitors to Rutland for more than 10 years, which Visit England not only recognises with this award, but also by often using Barnsdale Gardens as an example of excellence to aspire to.

Barnsdale was founded by Gardeners’ World presenter Geoff Hamilton in the 1980s and opened to the public in 1996.

Now the UK’s largest collection of individually designed gardens, it draws garden-loving visitors not only from these shores, but also from all over the world.

Owner Nick Hamilton said: “Awards are always an added bonus – never taken for granted and always accepted gratitude and amazement.

“Here at Barnsdale we do all we can to make sure that our visitors enjoy all the different aspects of the gardens, but it’s always fantastic when those ‘in the know’ and as prestigious as Visit England tell you what a great job you’re doing.”