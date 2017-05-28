Busy road will close for month

A section of the B668 Burley Road in Oakham is to close for four weeks starting on Monday, June 5, to allow important reconstruction work to take place.

The road surface between the Co-op and Burley-on-the-Hill has been patched over for several years but has now reached a stage where a long term solution is needed to avoid frequent temporary repairs.

These works will begin on June 5 and are due to be completed by Friday, June 30. A full road closure is needed, with a local diversion via Burley Park Way, Ashwell Road and Langham Lane.

Access to the Co-op, Top555 and Rutland Prestige will be available from Oakham. Anyone wishing to access from the east will need to follow the diversion route. Access to Burley-on-the-Hill from Oakham will also be via the diversion route.

The council apologised for any inconvenience caused but said the work was important to “maintain and preserve one of the busiest routes in and out of Oakham for the next 20 years”.

