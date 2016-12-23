Search

Collision blocking A606 slip road at Stamford

The scene of the A606 crash. Photo: @OakhamPolice

A car crash is partially blocking the A606 southbound slip road at Stamford this morning, Friday December 23.

Police are on the scene and are reporting minor injuries only.

Motorists are advised to take care.