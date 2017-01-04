Famous Flying Scotsman to return to Peterborough, Stamford and Melton in 2017

The world-famous steam engine The Flying Scotsman will return to our region this year, stopping at Peterborough, Stamford and Melton.

Built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works to a design of H.N. Gresley, it was employed on long-distance express trains on the LNER and its successors, British Railways Eastern and North-Eastern Regions, notably on the London to Edinburgh Flying Scotsman train service after which it was named.

Flying Scotsman at Peterborough Station EMN-160225-170311009

The locomotive set two world records for steam traction, becoming the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated at reaching 100 miles per hour (160.9 km/h) on 30 November 1934, and then setting a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles (679 km) on 8 August 1989 while in Australia.

And on Saturday July 1 2017 The Flying Scotsman will stop in Peterborough, Stamford and Melton Mowbray as it makes its way from London King’s Cross to York.

A spokesman for The Railway Touring Company said: “Our train leaves London King’s Cross station at around 06:35, hauled by the world famous steam locomotive No. 60103 “Flying Scotsman”. We head down the East Coasr Main Line, which will allow Flying Scotsman to achieve its maximum speed, picking up at Stevenage and Peterborough.

“Leaving the ECML, we now pick up at Stamford in Lincolnshire, followed by Rutland’s county town of Oakham. Our last stop to pick up passengers is at Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire.

“We continue to Syston Junction and take the sharp right curve to join the Midland Main Line from Leicester. We pass through Loughborough and join the Erewash Valley Line at Trent Junction.

“After Chesterfield we take the ‘Old Road’ via Barrow Hill to Rotherham and continue through Conisbrough to Doncaster. Here we join the East Coast Main Line and we can expect a fast run with Flying Scotsman to York, where we arrive in the early afternoon.

“Our train leaves York at around 17:10 and returns to London King’s Cross hauled by a diesel locomotive. We shall stop at the same stations as on the outward journey to set down passengers.”

Approximate timings shown

Station Outward Return

London King’s Cross 07:07 22:45

Stevenage 07:57 21:45

Peterborough 08:45 20:45

Stamford 09:00 20:25

Melton Mowbray 10:40 19:50

York 13:30 17:10

Train Fares

Fares Adult Junior Family

Premier £275 £190 £835

First £185 £130 £565

Standard £129 £95 £401

Premier Dining includes a full English breakfast and a four course dinner silver served at your seat.

First Class includes morning coffee with a Danish pastry and afternoon tea with a savoury dish followed by a selection of fancies and cakes.

Standard Class includes a reserved seat at a table for four.

A buffet car is available and serves tea, coffee, snacks and light refreshments. Tables for two can be guaranteed in first class and premier dining for a supplement of £22 per person. (subject to availability)

