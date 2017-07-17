High Street East in Uppingham to close for resurfacing work

High Street East in Uppingham is to close for resurfacing for two weeks from Monday, July 31.

Extensive resurfacing work is needed along High Street East, between Orange Street and Seaton Road roundabout, in order to maintain the highway and prevent the need for more costly and intrusive roadworks in future. The closure will remain in place until Tuesday, August 15.

For safety reasons, High Street East will be closed to through traffic from 7am to 6pm while the work is carried out. However, marshals will be on site throughout the closure period to help guide residents and businesses in and out of their properties, wherever possible. After 6pm the road will be opened up as normal.

Care is being taken to ensure the Market Place remains accessible throughout the majority of the closure with normal parking regulations in place and surfacing work suspended on market days, which are Fridays.

Due to the nature of the work, there will be no vehicle access allowed during operational hours on August 2, 3, 7, 8 and 9, when the main surfacing operations will take place. Businesses that are due to have commercial waste collected on these dates are asked to make alternative arrangements.

The resurfacing follows on from survey work that was carried out along High Street East earlier this year and Rutland County Council is once again writing to residents and businesses to make them aware in advance.

Collection of household waste and recycling has been arranged for early morning while this work is carried out, with residents asked to put out bins the night before.