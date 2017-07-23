Two Rutland firms in running for national gongs

A tweed clothes designer and a public relations expert championing rural areas, both from Rutland, are in with a chance of being named among Britain’s best countryside-based organisations.

Emma Brown Tweed, of Preston, and Rural Roots PR, of Oakham, are among five finalists in two separate categories of the Rural Business Awards 2017.

Emma Brown is up for Best Rural Clothing or Accessories Business while Rural Roots PR, run by former Mercury reporter Megan Allen, is a finalist for Best Rural Creative or Media Based Business.

Now in their third year and with nearly three times as many entries as in 2016, the awards are split into 13 sections with one category winner also crowned overall Champion of Champions on the night.

Emma Brown Tweed designs and makes country clothing with a traditional twist, changing with each season and finished with bespoke linings to complement the overall look. Judges felt Emma’s was a unique, creative business which deserved to succeed.

She said: “It was a big thing for me to enter, being a young but already successful rural business. You can’t get much more rural than Emma Brown Tweed, so for us it was to say ‘here we are’ ‘ this is what we do’ and ‘this is how well we are doing it’, setting ourselves apart from other companies supporting and nurturing this great little rural brand.”

Rural Roots PR works with small, rural tourism and food and drink businesses - from castles to campsites – aiming to tell their stories using targeted PR strategies across a number of platforms, including national and local press and social media.

Founder Megan Allen grew up in Uppingham and with Rural Roots she hopes to inspire many more people to visit the brilliant British countryside and support our thriving economy.

She said: “To be shortlisted is amazing. It feels wonderful to be recognised among so many other inspiring rural entrepreneurs.

“I’ve worked with some amazing businesses in Rutland and Stamford already and wouldn’t have come this far without their support.

“Many people don’t realise how many opportunities there are if you live and work rurally. I’m very proud of my own ‘Rural Roots’ and can’t wait to celebrate those of the other finalists in October.”

This year’s glittering awards ceremony will be held at Denbies Wine Estates in Surrey on October. 5.

Find out more via Twitter by following @RuralRBAs