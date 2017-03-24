Uffington man’s call for women to be aware of ovarian cancer

A bereaved husband has put out an appeal to women to visit their GP if they display any symptoms of ovarian cancer after the devastating illness claimed the life of his wife.

Angie Morgan, who was a property conveyancer at Stamford law firm, Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management, died aged 65 in 2015, after her condition was diagnosed when it had reached an advanced stage.

Now her husband Stuart, of Uffington, is determined to raise awareness of the condition, which has no national screening programme.

He is urging any women who display any symptoms of ovarian cancer to immediatley visit their GP and ask for a blood test.

He is also calling on the NHS to provide GPS and women with more information on the killer illness. He believes doctors could have spotted his wife’s disease earlier.

Ovarian cancer mainly affects women over the age of 50 who have been through the menopause but can also affect younger women.

Symptoms of the illness are not always easy to spot as they are similar to those found in common conditions such as iritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and sadly the condition kills 4300 women each year.

Stuart, 65, said: “With this cancer, above all the onus is really on the women to realise that her body is changing.

“They [women] are not being given enough knowledge by GPs. If she is seeing that her body is not great, she needs to go and see her GP but they have to be sensitive of the symtoms of bowel cancer.”

Of his beloved wife, Stuart said: “We used to call her the lioness because she was a fantastic mother to our two daughters. She was a wonderful wife and had strong moral values.”

Stuart added that the hardest thing about the wife’s illness was finding out she had it when it had already reached an advanced stage.

This month is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month and to mark the occasion South Lincolnshire CCG is raising awareness of the condition.

Ever since the death of Angie, who went through 20 months of chemotherapy, Stuart has relentlessly raised awareness of ovarian cancer and is working with clinical commisioning groups in the area to try and boost awareness of the condition.

In September last year, Stuart took part in a charity bike ride to raise cash for the Eve Appeal, a gynaecological cancer research charity, which saw him ride from Lincoln to Uffington - the same route that two nurses from Marie Cancer took as they made their way to care for Angie on the day she died at home.

And between April 16 and May 1 this year, Stuart, a former senior manager at Perkins Engines in Peterborough, will be getting in the saddle again when he cycles a whopping 900 miles from Land’s End to John o’Groats to raise more cash for the Eve Appeal, which is dedicated to funding research and raising awareness of all five gynaecological cancers. To make a donation visit virginmoneygiving.com and search for Stuart Morgan.

For more information on ovarian cancer visit www.targetovariancancer.org.uk

The symptoms:

Feeling constantly bloated

A swollen tummy

Discomfort in your tummy or pelvic area

Feeling full quickly when eating

Needing to pee more often than normal

See a GP:

If you’ve been feeling bloated most days for the last three weeks

If you have experienced symptoms of ovarian cancer that won’t go away

You have a family history of ovarian cancer and are worried you may be at a higher risk of getting it

Facts

The five year survival rate for ovarian cancer is just 43 per cent

A woman in the UK has a 2 per cent chance of being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in her lifetime

Only three per cent of women in the UK are confident of spotting the symptoms of ovarian cancer

Almost a a third of women are diagnosed with the illness at A&E departments