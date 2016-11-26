Unique gallery opens its doors in Stamford and begins selling high-end Disney artwork

A new gallery has just opened its doors in Stamford – and is the only one in the UK allowed to sell unique high-end Disney artwork.

The stunning pieces, which range in price from around £75 up to £1,400, are based on originals hand-painted in America.

Evie Pearce at Main Street Fine Art

The gallery, Main Street Fine Art, opened on Monday at Stamford’s South View Business Park.

It is the brainchild of 22-year Evie Pearce who fell in love with Disney Fine Art while on holiday at Disneyland Paris as a child.

She said: “Disney is known all over the world for creating iconic characters loved by people of all ages. I have life-long passion for Disney and I remember the first time I saw one of these paintings I was amazed. They are beautifully made.

“About a year ago I was looking to buy one, but I realised you couldn’t get hold of them in the UK. I e-mailed Disney Fine Art, which licenses galleries all over America to sell its products, and said I was interested in selling them over here.

“They were really excited about the idea and, a year later, we have the gallery up and running and are also our selling art via our website and on Amazon.”

Main Street Fine Art offers a bespoke framing service to compliment each customer’s choice of painting.

The gallery has around 70 paintings in stock at a time, with new designs being added frequently.

Disney Fine Art artists based in America create original paintings which then go through a detailed scanning process before being sprayed onto canvas by a special printer in a process known as giclée. The paintings are then embellished by hand.

The company which produces the work, Collectors Editions, is an official licensee of The Walt Disney Company.

To make an appointment to visit Main Street Fine Art, call 07727 114333, e-mail evie@mainstreetfineart.co.uk or visit www.mainstreetfineart.co.uk