Updated: Fire in boiler room at Oakham School

A fire broke out in the boiler house at Oakham School last night (Sunday).

Three appliances from Oakham were called to the fire at 7.22pm, which was confined to the boiler room.

Western Power also attended to isolate the electricity supply.

There was no signs of fire or smoke anywhere else in the building.

The cause is believed to have been electrical and no-one is thought to have been injured in the incident.

The school’s director of operations and strategic planning Simon Piggott said: “Last night there was a fire in the plant room at one of our girls’ boarding houses.

“The fire was dealt with swiftly and expertly by the fire service. No students were hurt; indeed, most students had not yet returned to School following the Christmas break.

“The fire has, however, unfortunately caused some disruption to the power supply of two of our boarding houses. We are currently working to restore both houses back to power as soon as possible to ensure school life continues as normal.

“The fire service believes that the fire was the result of an electrical fault. Our thanks go to the small number of Ashwell Road residents for their understanding and patience, as some houses experienced power loss whilst Western Power isolated the plant room.

“We would like to thank everyone involved, including the fire service and Western Power, whose speedy response has kept disruption to a minimum.”

Fire crews left at just before 11pm.