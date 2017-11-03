Village apple day is a big success

Crowds flocked to Bainton for the village’s apple day on Sunday.

Visitors were able to enjoy live music from local acts and apples were pressed in a cider press.

There were also classic cars on show and the chance to buy eight different craft ciders provided by the Grainstore Brewery, of Oakham.

Graham Fletcher, chairman of organisers Bainton and Ashton Parish Council, said: “We had a lot of people saying they had enjoyed the day, it was something completely different for the village.”

The cider press was used for the first time at the event and it was bought for the village by the parish council as a result from a grant from Peterborough City Council.