Village shop is named as one of the best

For the seventh year running, Mace Village Shop in Whissendine has been named as a top 1oo retailer by the Independent Achievers Academy

Shop owners Nirav and Nipa Moodhvadiya, pictured above, said they were delighted not just to receive the award but with the response they’ve received from the local community particularly since the Post Office had reopened in the store in Main Street.

As well as the Post Office, which is open seven days a week, the store also offers cash withdrawals and currency. As well as the usual grocery and household products Whissendine flour, eggs, honey and preserves may be purchased and also bread from a local bakery. They can also arrange drycleaning via Snowflake Laundry and provide fresh curries, which can be ordered for Friday evenings and have a five star hygiene rating.