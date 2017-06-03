Villain helps to boost charities by £1,000

Youngsters chasing a villain along the street helped raise £1,000 for charities.

Craig Mitchell, the High Sheriff of Rutland, organised a Hue and Cry event on Bank Holiday Monday.

It saw groups of youngsters chase a villain along the High Street, in Oakham.

The youngsters aimed to grab a red handkerchief from the back pocket of the villain.

The event raised funds for three charities including the Dove Cottage Day Hospice which has a base in Ridlington, near Oakham.

The other good causes backed were Warning Zone - Life Skills Centre, which helps people in Rutland, and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The money will be split equally between the three good causes.

Mr Mitchell began each race by shouting “Raise the Hue and Cry!” after which hunting horns sounded.

He said: “We had a large number of people in the town during the day.

“It was great fun. We had a number of races for children and one at the end for adults.

“The weather could have been a bit brighter but people on the whole enjoyed it.”

The Hue and Cry event ran from midday to 3pm and the High Street was closed during it.

Entry was free but donations were welcomed.

Each of the youngsters who took part was given a bag of sweets and those in the adult race received a bottle of beer for their efforts.

Visitors to the town could enjoy a number of other attractions at the Hue and Cry.

There was a display by The Westerby Basset Hounds along the High Street and performances by the Rutland Morris Men during the afternoon.

There was also a fun fair and visitors could be placed in the stocks to pose for a photograph.