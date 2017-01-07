Visit Burghley House again and again with new added-value ticket

Regular visitors to Burghley House near Stamford will be able to take advantage of a new added-value ticket for 2017 - offering free return visits throughout the same year.

From the new season launch in March, visitors buying a House and Gardens ticket costing £18 for adults and £9 for children will be able to upgrade to an annual pass, giving them unlimited return visits during the year, excluding special events. Gardens-only tickets, which will also be available as annual passes, will cost £12 for adults and £7 children.

And there are extra savings if visitors book online in advance, with tickets from £15 per adult and £8 per child - a 20 per cent discount.

The new added-value tickets will allow visitors to visit the Lincolnshire historic house as many times as they like during the same year as purchase.

Full details of the new admission prices can be found on Burghley’s website.

For 2017 Burghley will be offering a season packed full of family favourites along with some fresh experiences for visitors.

New for this year will be a chance to experience a floodlit Burghley by twilight when the house will open at night for the first time, offering a new perspective of the Tudor building during a special event in October.

Firm favourites will be back too, including Burghley’s Fine Food Markets staged in the cobbled courtyard in April, August and November, and one of the most popular annual events, the Battle Proms, a picnic prom, returns with an evening of soul stirring classical music on Saturday, July 8.

Burghley Film Festival returns for another summer of movies between July 26 and 30 - the films will be revealed next month.

Fresh from another sell-out this year, Burghley’s hugely successful Spooky Tours (October 18 to 31) will be providing even more surprises, along with the Burghley Pumpkin Trail (October 16 to 29) while Christmas at Burghley will build on 2016’s new-look line-up featuring additional seasonal stalls and extra festive food.

The house and gardens re-open on Saturday, March 18.

For full details of opening times, all events and to book online tickets at discounted prices, visit www.burghley.co.uk or telephone 01780 752451.