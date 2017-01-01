Volunteers are delivering blood on bikes

Charity Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes is now working in partnership with University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust to help transport vital blood and blood components.

The new partnership, which began in October, will not only support the pathology service and blood transfusion department, but also save the trust money and resources on out of hours transport services.

Oliver Cummings, chairman of Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes, said: “Our volunteers deliver everything to a professional standard with the objective of allowing the money saved to be re-invested back into direct patient care.”

A team of volunteer bikers now provide a free out-of-hours courier service to transport urgent blood, blood products and pathology samples between 7pm and 5am Monday to Friday, with 24 hour cover at weekends and during public holidays.

Kathryn Potter, deputy service manager for the blood transfusion department at Leicester’s Hospitals, added: “The service they provide will help us to deliver the best possible service to patients, ensuring blood and blood components are received and processed as soon as possible.”

The team from Leicestershire andRutland Blood Bikes visited each of the pathology labs at the Royal Infirmary, Leicester General and Glenfield Hospitals in December to meet staff and demonstrate how the bikes will now support the hospital services.