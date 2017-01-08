Volunteers are recognised by Voluntary Action Rutland

Volunteers have been recognised for their hard work during an annual ceremony.

Voluntary Action Rutland held its annual meeting and volunteer award ceremony in its conference room at the Gover Centre in Lands’ End Way, Oakham, just before Christmas.

As well as volunteers and staff who work for VAR and for other voluntary organisations in Rutland, the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Laurence Howard and the county’s High Sheriff Dr Sarah Furness were also there as guests of honour to watch proceedings.

Following an introductory speech by VAR’s chairman Carsten Pigott, Dr Furness gave her thoughts on the value to the community of the work of voluntary organisations and other similar groups.

She then presented the organisation’s certificates of appreciation to four volunteers, representing both VAR and the wider voluntary sector in Rutland.

Awards were given to Mike Shea, a VAR officer and IT volunteer; Albert Pearce, VAR’s driver of the year and to Yvonne Barclay-Firth and Claire Munt from the Market overton Play Area Association, which celebrated the opening of a new £32,000 play area in June designed to be accessible by all children. The money was achieved by fundraising.

VAR is Rutland’s accredited Council for Voluntary Service.

More information about the services it offers and about volunteering opportunities in Rutland can be found by going to www.varutland.org.uk