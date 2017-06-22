Wellingborough man jailed for sexually abusing girl more than two decades ago

A 48-year-old man has been jailed for 16 years for sexually abusing a girl more than two decades ago.

Following a three-year investigation by Northamptonshire Police, Barry Walker was yesterday (Wednesday) found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault brought under the old Sexual Offences Act.

Birmingham Crown Court was told Walker, formerly of Wellingborough, subjected his victim to a two-year campaign of abuse dating back to the early 1990s.

She was aged just nine when the offending ended.

Walker was sentenced to nine years for sexually assaulting his victim on at least 12 separate occasions and a further seven-year consecutive term for a further sexual assault.

Walker was also convicted of five further assaults for which he received concurrent sentences totalling 24 years.

Detective Sgt Alex Lowe, of Northamptonshire Police CID, said they began investigating the case in 2014 after it was referred to them by an outside force where the victim now lives.

He said: “Walker subjected his victim, who was just a young girl at the time, to repeated sexual assaults over a two-year period.

"The length of sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes and will give some comfort to his victim who bravely came forward many years later to tell us what happened to her.

“Northamptonshire Police will always investigate all allegations of historic abuse and we would urge any potential victims to contact us on 101.”