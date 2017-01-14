Win a Mercedes in raffle

A charity is selling raffle tickets with the chance of winning a Mercedes Benz Smart Car.

Next and DHL have kindly donated the car to the Hope Against Cancer charity.

With tickets limited to only 750, the raffle closes at 5pm on Monday, January 23.

The draw will take place the following day at Leicester Racecourse with the CEO from DHL Phil Crouchman drawing the lucky winner.

Tickets cost £20 each and can be purchased with cash, cheque or card by calling 0116 270 0101 or e-mailing barbara@hfcr.org – subject ‘Car raffle tickets’.