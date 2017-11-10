Woman to face fraud charges in court

A woman will appear in court to face charges of making off without paying.

Alison Munsey, 50, is accused of staying overnight and of eating at several pubs and hotels in Rutland, Stamford and Leicestershire.

She faces two charges of making off without paying her bill and two further charges of fraud by false representation.

The offences date from between February 13, to July 18, this year.

Among the pubs involved in the case is The Olive Branch, in Clipsham.

Ms Munsey, of Gladstone Avenue, in Gotham, Nottinghamshire, will appear at Leicester Magistrates Court for a hearing on Friday, November 24.