Music teacher Katherine Collison and her students hosted an assembly at Brooke Hill Academy in Oakham on Monday last week to mark the end of term.

Many of the children have only been learning the violin for one term, yet were still able to perform music, such as ‘Happy Hayden’ to an audience.

Others have been playing the instrument for many years and have performed at the school’s musical evenings to help celebrate their learning with a wider audience. The event was a great success.