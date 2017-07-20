Youngsters throw wellies to raise funds for cancer charity

Have your say

Youngsters raised £382.60 with a welly wangling event for a cancer charity.

Pupils at Whissendine PreSchool took part in aid of The Harley Staples Cancer Trust.

The charity was set up in memory of Harley Staples who died of cancer in 2009 aged eight.

Harley’s younger brother Gabriel, of Whissendine, attends the pre-school and took par.

He also threw the furthest welly reaching seven metres 30 cms.

Sarah Bateman, a key worker at the pre-school, said: “They really enjoyed it. They also got involved in the measuring to help with their maths skills too.”