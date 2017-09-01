Zara Phillips and High Kingdom compete at Burghley Horse Trials

It was another bright start to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials today (Friday, September 1) which saw Zara Phillips riding High Kingdom.

It was the first outing for the Royal rider on her much-loved horse and she took to the main arena at 10.24am to compete in the first stage of the event - dressage.

Friday morning at Burghley Horse Trials Photo: Lee Hellwing

Cross country follows tomorrow (Saturday) and showjumping on Sunday, before Zara’s aunt The Countess of Wessex presents the trophy and the £90,000 prize to the winner.

BBC presenter Clare Balding was also spotted catching up with previous winner of the international event William Fox-Pitt.