Axed boss Will Moody shocked by Oakham United sacking

Axed Oakham boss Will Moody admitted he was left shocked after being sacked by the United Counties League Division One side on Tuesday night.

Moody was told on Tuesday night that the Lonsdale Meadow outfit no longer required his services after a disappointing start to the new season.

Oakham have lost both their opening games - 5-2 at home to Irchester and 2-0 away at Long Buckby - which followed an indifferent pre-season.

Moody, however, felt his young side were heading in the right direction and the return of several key players would have boosted their cause.

He said: “I had no idea it was coming so it was a bit of a shock., but football can be like that though.

“The club said they were not happy with pre-season and how we had started, but I always said we were work in progress so I’m not sure why they’ve let me go.

“We played some tough sides in pre-season so the results weren’t crucial.

“I was disappointed by the decision because I felt the side was progressing, but the club have made the decision and I have to accept that.”

“I wish the club all the best for the future and I will now look to move on myself.”

Oakham now face a double whammy of tough tests with home clashes against Huntingdon (Saturday) and Harrowby (Wednesday).

Both sides were relegated from the Premier Division last season and, although they struggled in the top flight last term, they have rebuilt during the close season and are expected to feature in the push for honours this time.

Oakham go into the match still seeking their first points of the United Counties League Division One campaign.

After losing their league opener to Irchester, they tumbled to a 2-0 away loss at Long Buckby on Saturday.

Moody was left frustrated by his side’s display as they spurned a number of good opportunities before two errors were punished by the Bucks after the break.

Andy Yeates netted the opener for the home side five minutes into the second half and the lead was doubled by Ty Wilson with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Moody commented: “It was very frustrating. We created so many chances in the first half, but we just couldn’t score.

“We restricted them to just a couple of chances in the first half, but some good defending and goalkeeping kept us out.

“We were excellent in the first half. The second half was more even and we were not quite so dominant, but we still had the better chances.

“Both their goals came from defensive errors. They were basic errors which didn’t help.”

Oakham: Tom Bedford, Lewis Thorpe, Andy Wright, James North, Nathan Stuart, Ash Chamberlain, James Lough, Dennis Moran, Mahmoud Sanni-ora, Herman Ferrera, Abrahim Khorami. Subs: Narpreet Singh, Myles Botfield.+