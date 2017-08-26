Daniels and Deeping defeated, success for Stones, Oakham hit six

Stamford suffered their first defeat of the EvoStik League Division One South season after a 1-0 away defeat at Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday.

Rory Coleman’s 39th minute penalty was enough to defeat the Daniels who have now failed to score in three of their four league and cup matches this season.

They are next in action on Bank Holiday Monday when Peterborough Sports are the visitors to the Zeeco Stadium (3pm).

The league new boys have signed Liam Marshall from Stamford and he played in their 2-0 victory over Bedworth on Saturday.

Deeping Rangers went out of the UCL KO Cup after a 3-1 home defeat against Cogenhoe United at Outgang Road.

Rangers found themselves three goals down to their Premier Division counterparts before Scott Coupland hit a late consolation with an 82nd minute penalty.

Blackstones did make progress in the league cup competition with a 4-1 away win at Division One rivals Bugbrooke St Michael.

Scott Ginty, Jake Pell, Joe Papworth and Matt Carter were on target for Andy Lodge’s side.

Oakham United ran out 6-2 winners at S&L Corby in their Division One clash.

New signing Chris Fury, who has joined from Melton Town, bagged a brace on his debut with Herman Darcio (2) and Miles Botfield also among the scorers.

Ketton gained an impressive 2-2 draw with Netherton United in the Peterborough League Premier Division while Stamford Lions made it four wins on the bounce with a 6-2 home success over Leverington.

All eight goals came in the second half with Tom Edwards and Luke Ball both hitting hat-tricks for James Sheehan’s side.

EVO-STIK SOUTH Alvechurch 2 Frickley 0, Belper 1 Lincoln 1, Carlton 3 Romulus 1, Chasetown 4 Gresley 0, Cleethorpes 2 Kidsgrove 1, Corby 1 Basford 4, Loughborough Dynamo 0 Leek 3, Market Drayton 1 Sheffield 1, Newcastle 6 Spalding 1, Peterborough Sports 2 Bedworth 0, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Stamford 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE Knockout Cup preliminary round: Boston 6 Sileby 1 (Boston away to Whitworth), Bugbrooke St Michaels 1 Blackstones 4 (Blackstones at home to Huntingdon), Deeping 1 Cogenhoe 3 (Cogenhoe at home to Harborough), Lutterworth Athletic 1 Eynesbury 6 (Eynesbury at home to Yaxley), Wisbech 1 Potton 3 (Potton away to Olney).

Premier Division: Daventry 3 Harborough 3, Newport Pagnell 4 Kirby Muxloe 3, Oadby 0 Holbeach 1, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Desborough 1, Rothwell Corinthians 2 Whitworth 1, St Andrews 2 Sleaford 1, Wellingborough 1 Leicester Nirvana 3, Yaxley 8 ON Chenecks 1.

Division One: Bourne 1 Lutterworth Town 1, Burton Park Wanderers 0 Long Buckby 5, Harrowby 0 Olney 1, Huntingdon v Buckingham abandoned due to injury, Melton 3 Thrapston 1, Pinchbeck 2 Rushden & Higham 2, Stewarts & Lloyds 2 Oakham 6.

Reserve Knockout Cup preliminary round: Potton 8 Bourne 2 (Potton away to Irchester).

Reserve Division: Cogenhoe 2 Oadby 2, Eynesbury 2 Bugbrooke St Michaels 3, Harborough 6 Stewarts & Lloyds 2, Irchester 4 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Olney 2 Peterborough Northern Star 4, Raunds 2 Lutterworth Athletic 1, Whitworth 0 ON Chenecks 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 4 Deeping Res 1, Holbeach Res 2 Sawtry 1, Ketton 2 Netherton 2, Langtoft 0 Peterborough ICA Sports 3, Stamford Lions 6 Leverington Sports 2, Sutton Bridge 2 Peterborough Sports Res 1, Whittlesey 3 Thorney 1.

Division One: Tydd St Mary 2 Peterborough Polonia 7.

Division Two: Bretton North End 4 Stamford Lions Res 1, FC Parson Drove 7 FC Peterborough 0, Netherton A 1 Eye 4, Rippingale & Folkingham 3 Stilton 0, Spalding Res 1 Whittlesey Res 5.

Division Three: Cardea 7 Stamford Belvedere Res 1, Holbeach Bank 1 Feeder 11, Premiair 11 Whittlesey A 1, Riverside 4 Uppingham Res 1, Thorpe Wood Rangers 0 Brotherhood Sports 5, Whaplode Drove 5 Leverington Sports Res 1.

Division Four: FC Peterborough Res 0 Eunice Huntingdon 1, Orton Rangers 5 Tydd St Mary Res 1, Parkside 4 Long Sutton Res 1, Ramsey Res 0 Huntingdon Rovers 2, Stamford Lions A 5 Feeder Res 1, Whittlesey B 0 Peterborough NECI 5.

Chairman Championship Shield first round: Oundle 2 Oakham Res 1 (aet), Ramsey 6 Kings Cliffe 3, Stamford Belvedere 1 AFC Stanground Sports Res 3, Uppingham 4 Crowland 3 (aet), Wittering Harriers 4 Netherton Res 1.