Derby delight as Uppingham hit Oakham Reserves for six

Uppingham completed a derby double with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Oakham United Reserves in Saturday’s Peterborough League Division One clash.

Having run out 5-1 winners in the opening day of the season match at Tods Piece, Uppingham went one better this time with a 6-1 demolition of their near neighbours.

Martin Turiccki bagged a brace for Uppingham with Will Thomas, James Howe, Matthew Hill and Jordan Spencer also on target in the victory which moves Town up into fourth place.

Barry Barker replied for Oakham who stay second-from-bottom.

They are without a game on Saturday while Uppingham take on Ketton in a PFA Senior Cup derby at Tods Piece (2pm).

Ketton are currently flying the flag for Rutland in the Leicestershire Senior Cup.

They defeated Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division side Ellistown 2-1 on Saturday.

Goals from Alex Brockbank and Dominic Jones secured the success which has earned them an away trip to face Coalville Town’s development team in the next round.

Langtoft went down to a 5-1 away defeat in their Peterborough League Premier Division match against Warboys Town.

Simkus Virginijus netted the consolation for Langtoft who are seven points adrift at the foot of the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to league leaders Moulton Harrox.

Stamford Bels missed a penalty late on as they narrowly missed out in a 2-1 Division One reversal at a strong Moulton Harrox Reserves side.

Dave Atkinson grabbed the goal for Bels who are at home to Peterborough Polonia this weekend.

Polonia defeated King’s Cliffe 3-1 last Saturday with the Peterborough side putting through their own net for the visitors’ goal.

Ketton Reserves lost 4-1 at Eye in Division Two with Ben Farrer hitting their consolation.

Langtoft Reserves picked up their first point of the season after a 2-2 draw with Parkway Eagles thanks to goals from Jamie Murtagh and Aleksandis Semjonous.

Stamford Lions Reserves lost 3-2 at Spalding United Reserves in the PFA Challenge Cup despite goals from Jack Travers and Chris Steele.

Rippingale and Folkingham beat Spalding Town 5-2 thanks to goals from Mason Hardy (2), James Ferrow as well as substitutes Michael Hasler and Daniel Mason.

Stamford Bels Reserves progressed to the next round of the PFA Junior Cup after a 3-1 away win at Uppingham Town’s second string.

A Josh Dowell double laid the foundation for Bels’ victory with Sam Ford also on target. Sam Norton replied for Uppingham.

Stamford Lions A remain top of Division Four after a 3-1 home success over Netherton United B.

Ryan Brown, Sam Bush and Joe Healey were on target for Lions who remain a point clear at the top.