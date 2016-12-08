FOOTBALL: Blackstones beat UCL Division One title contenders Daventry Town

Blackstones shook up the form book in the UCL Division One with a shock 6-2 victory over second place Daventry Town on Saturday.

It’s some result for Stones, who are in 15th place in the standings.

Before kick-off both teams, officials and supporters observed a minute;s silence for Brazilian team, Chapecoense, who were tragically killed this week in an aircrash in Colombia.

The match started with Stones hoping to pick up from last week’s victory and battled in the midfield for possession, but the visitors were as strong, quick and slick as you would expect from a side challenging at the top of the division.

Daventry took control of the game in the 10th minute, slack play by Stones allowed Daventry to rob the ball on the halfway line and float the ball forward to the centre forward who, seeing Blackstones keeper Lee Crockett off his line, lobbed him from 25 yards. Stones however did not roll over and 10 minutes later the visitors conceded a free kick on their left hand side, 35 yards out. Steve Mastin latched onto the floated kick and beat the keeper to equalise.

Equilibrium was only restored though for three minutes, with Stones still basking in the equaliser the visitors move the ball quickly forward and whipped the ball in from Stones’ left to an unmarked striker on the edge of the 18 yard box who made no mistake to regain the lead.

With 12 minutes of the half remaining Stones were awarded another corner, the resultant kick was powerfully driven in and met by an equally powerful header by Matt Simpson, leaving the visiting keeper no chance and levelling the game.

After the break Stones came out of the starting gate fastest and the pressure exerted by Stones began to pay off. The visitors gave away a soft penalty on 50 minute when the captain was adjudged to have handled the ball. Stones took the lead from the spot, despatched clinically by Josh Russell. Within two minutes a rash foul by the Daventry skipper just outside the visitor’s box saw him receive his second yellow card and reduce Daventry to 10 men. Ben Porter drove the free kick in at the keeper who fumbled and the ball span and bobbled over the line.

Stones were now rampant, a one-two between Cook and French saw French cross the ball into the path of Russell who claimed his second of the game. Although the visitors still looked dangerous the home team pegged them back into their own half and on the occasional jaunt into the home half the Stones defence remained disciplined and quickly swung defence into attack. With the visiting team retreating and Stones pushing the 10 men, Matt Porter headed in at the far post in the 64th minute from a deep cross to make it six and close the game.

Before the game the Bob Woods memorial bench was presented to the club by Bob’s widow, Jenny, daughter Sally, grandson Ewan and friends Tony and Jenny Lilley. Bob was a great stalwart of the Stones and was the gate man for many years, Bob sadly passed away in 2015 but would have celebrated his 71st birthday this week.

This week saw the departure of Shane Davitt as the Reserve Team manager, anyone interested in taking up the challenge should contact Blackstones chairman Gary Peace on 07979442123 or email gpservices365@fsmail.net for more.

Blackstones FC: Lee Crockett, Matt Cook, Jack Bates, Jacob Smitheringale, Matt Simpson, Matt Porter, im Buttery (Dan French), Ben Porter (Jones De Souza), Josh Russell, Steve Mastin, Dalton Harris (Joe Bates) Subs unused Jos Hale, Phil Gadsby.