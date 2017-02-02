FOOTBALL: Blackstones make it three UCL Division One wins in a row

Blackstones made it three wins in a row on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over bottom of the UCL Division One side Stewarts and Lloyds AFC.

The first half was a closely contested battle with a lot at stake for both teams but it remained goalless.

Action from Stewarts & Lloyds AFC v Blackstones. Photo: Martin Davies

The second half saw Stones playing up the incline at Occupation Road and against a slight head wind, from the start they started to edge ahead on possession.

The tide started to turn Stones’ way when Gareth Jelleyman rattled the crossbar with a thunderous header from a corner.

Then 10 minutes after the break Blackstones made the breakthrough, Dan French half volleying in a rebound after the home keeper parried his initial shot.

The game was made safe in the 91st minute when Josh Russell raced onto an Adam Perigianni through ball, calmly slipping the ball under the advancing keeper and rolling the ball into an open goal. Nine points from the last three games has moved Stones up to 14th in the table.

Fourteenth must look quite good to Blackstones Reserves, who are second from bottom of the UCL Reserve Division with just one win all season.

On Saturday they were beaten 3-1 by top of the league Desborough Town Reserves at Lincoln Road.

Once again Stones Reserves fielded a new look team under the guidance of Paul Downs. It showed for the first 30 minutes as the players got used to each other. Stones went behind through a penalty, but dug deep to just go in at half time just 1-0 down.

After a positive talk at half time Blackstones set out with renewed purpose and played football in the right areas. A result of which resulted in a penalty that Chris McRoyall converted from the spot kick. Stones battled away but in the end team fitness led to conceding two more goals. It could have been worse but for a penalty save late on by keeper Mark King.

Desborough scored through Louis Martin, Jack Nolan and Christian O’Hare.

This weekend the first team are away at Wellingborough Whitworth, whilst the Reserves entertain Potton United Reserves at home, both kick-off at 3pm.

Blackstones: Lee Crockett, Matt Cook (Adam Piergianni), Jack Bates, Jake Pell, Gareth Jelleyman, Scott Ginty, Dan French, Steve Mastin, Josh Russell, Andre Williams, Jones De Souza (Jack Eldridge). Subs unused: Dalton Harris, Liam Harrold.