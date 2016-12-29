FOOTBALL: Couzens and Humphries earn Wakes win over Blackstones

Bourne Town were the Boxing Day derby victors, 2-0, in their UCL Division One clash with Blackstones at Lincoln Road.

Stones were hoping to carry on the same form that saw them win mid-week against Oakham United however this was not to be.

Action from Blackstones v Bourne Town in the UCL Division One. Photo: Martin Davies

During the warm up Stones lost Adam Piergianni and Calum Parker to injuries carried over from the Wednesday night battle.

Bourne looked the sharper of the two side, whereas Stones laboured stringing passes together. On the quarter hour mark the visitors were awarded a penalty which was fired with purpose over the bar, that was Stones’ only luck of the day.

On the half hour the visitors took the lead when they broke from defence following a corner and broke down-field, finishing with George Couzens lifting the ball over replacement keeper, Lee Peacock, to go in at half time in the lead.

The second half carried on in the same vein as the first, Stones struggling to regain the fluidity and passion of the previous games. Ten minutes in Bourne doubled their lead when a mis-kicked defensive clearance was seized upon by Bourne striker Jack Humphries and flicked over the Blackstones keeper.

Despite the introduction off the bench of debutant Ian Brockbank and manager Phil Gadsby, the home team were unable to claw their way back into the game.

Bourne finish the year in the better league position, sitting in 12th spot at the turn of the year. Blackstones are in 16th.

Next up for Blackstones is a visit from Irchester United on January 7, while Bourne travel to Olney Town the same day. Both games kick off at 3pm.

Blackstones: Lee Peacock, Jack Bates, Jason Dunn (Ian Brockbank), Jacob Smitheringale, Matt Simpson, Matt Porter, Matt Cook, Steve Mastin, Jack Smith (Phil Gadsby), Josh Russell, Dalton Harris. Sub unused: Andy Sharpe, Sam Strange.

Bourne Town: Max Avory, Jack Bottreill, Alexander Brown, Thomas Cardall, Max Cooper, Jack Corby, George Couzens, Kevin Elger, Jack Humphries, Aaron Jesson, Craig Rook

Subs: Scott Collins, Andrew Moss, James Zealand