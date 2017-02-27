FOOTBALL: Daniels end difficult run with victory at Chastown

Stamford AFC ended a run of four games without a win in the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South with a 2-1 victory away at Chasetown on Saturday.

The Daniels have been better on their travels than they have at home of late, picking up their last point in a 0-0 draw at Northwich Victoria back in early February.

Goals either side of the break sealed the result for Stamford at the weekend with Ryan Grant opening the scoring and Danny Draper notching the second.

The hosts scored a consolation goal in the last minute of regulation time when Jack Langston replied but it was too little too late.

Straight from the off Stamford started well, but goalkeeper Sam Donkin was forced into action in the 18th minute when Langston struck a powerful free kick from the edge of the box following a foul on Mitch Piggon, but the Daniels stopper held the effort well.

Six minutes later the travelling side took the lead, Jake Duffy played in Ryan, who found himself in plenty of space about 12 yards out from goal and unleashed a shot which beat home keeper Curtis Pond.

The Daniels really should have gone into the break with more to show from their first half efforts than a 1-0 lead as they looked the better side. Only some desperate last ditch defending denied them more goals as they piled on the pressure.

Just before the midway whistle Ryan had a golden chance to double the score but he could only direct a header straight at the thankful Pond.

But the Daniels didn’t have long to wait for a second goal, just two minutes after the restart Draper’s long range effort bounced awkwardly in front of Pond and past his outstretched glove.

Chasetown, who started the day in 10th position in the league - seven places higher than Stamford, finished strongly. Substitute Josh Ruff made an impact on the game after a stunning run, which saw him beat at least four red shirts, ended with a shot which just missed the target.

Langston did strike late in the day, Jamie Sheldon took a quick free-kick and the striker beat the defence to the ball to head it home.

The Daniels are back in action tomorrow (Tuesday) night when they travel to Carlton Town.

Chasetown: Curtis Pond, Jorna Moulton, Liam Holt, Leon Miles, James Dance (C), Rhys Thompson, Peter Till, Jack Langston, Mitchell Piggon, Ryan Wynter, Jamie Sheldon. Substitutes: Joshua Ruff, Nathan Rooney, Mathew Wood.

Stamford AFC: Sam Donkin, Curtis Hartley, Liam Marshall, Rogan McGeorge, Delroy Gordon, Sam Hill, Jordan Hempenstall, Jake Duffy, Grant Ryan, Jordan Smith (C), Danny Draper. Substitutes: Jack Oldham, John King, Courtney Meade, Danny Hussey.

Referee: Jack Shepherd

Attendance: 141