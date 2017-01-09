FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers make it 20 games unbeaten in the UCL Premier

Deeping Rangers extended their unbeaten run to 20 league games with another win to kick off 2017.

Jason Kilbride’s early opener at Harborough Town was cancelled out by Greg Usher. But second-half goals from Scott Mooney and Luke Hunnings secured a 3-1 win which keeps the Clarets third in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Meanwhile Bourne Town were thrashed 5-0 at Olney Town who moved up to second in the UCL Division One.

In the same division Oakham United were beaten 4-1 at home to Daventry Town who went top of the table.

Blackstones started the year with a 3-1 defeat at home to Irchester United who are fifth.

Stones under new boss Andy Lodge for the first time went behind 3-0 before Blackstones pulled a goal back through Josh Russell.