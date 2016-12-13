FOOTBALL: Dreadful Daniels draw a blank in defeat at Kidsgrove Athletic

Stamford AFC suffered a 3-0 lose away at Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday to put a real dent in manager Graham Drury’s aim to make the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South top eight by Christmas.

The Daniels’ second successive loss sees them sit 18th, ten places and nine points off their target.

Kidsgrove started the stronger of the two sides and made loud appeals for a penalty early in the match when skipper Ant Malbon went through one-on-one but a great tackle, under immense pressure, cleared the danger.

Athletic had the majority of the possession but could not make their dominance tell, with Stamford keeper Sam Donkins saving comfortably to keep a header from Leon Ashman out right under his cross bar.

But Donkin could do nothing to keep out Ross Davidson’s rocket of a shot on 35 minutes after he was played in by Malbon.

Just four minutes after the break Chris Birchall doubled the score for the hosts at the Novus Stadium and just nine minutes later Ashman put the game out of reach for the visitors.

After three games on the road Stamford return home on Saturday against Sheffield FC, 3pm ko.

Kidsgrove Athletic: Harry Pickering, Leon Ashman, Tom Morris, Ross Davidson, Ryan Austin, Marc Grocott, John Johnston, Chris Birchall, Harry Clayton, Ant Malbon (C), Lee Pickerill.

Substitutes: Dan Skelton, Brian Barton, Dylan Bath, Kevin Street, Lewis Bergin.

Stamford AFC: Sam Donkin, Jon Challinor, Curtis Hartley, Sam Hill, Chris Salt, Delroy Gordon, Lee Beeson, Jake Duffy, Grant Ryan, Josh Nodder, Jamie McGhee.

Substitutes: Ollie Luto, John King, Elliot Sandy, Olly Brown-Hill, Jevani Brown

Referee: Kristian Silcock

Attendance: 121